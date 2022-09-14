Mayo Clinic Store hosts grand reopening after renovation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A special ribbon cutting was held at the Mayo Clinic Store in Mankato Tuesday.

Mayo hosted a grand re-opening at its Madison East Health Campus to celebrate the recently renovated shop.

It sells medical equipment of all kinds including breast pumps, walkers, braces and more.

Anyone is welcome to shop there and work with trained staff to find products best suitable to their needs.

Staff can also educate customers on how to use products and assist with device warranties and insurance.

“We’ve doubled our size, and really partnered along with our Imaging Department here at Mayo Clinic, and redid a lot of this building,” explained Scott Welder, director of retail operations at Mayo. “We’re the beneficiaries of additional space and are able to do a lot of things that we couldn’t do before.”

The store’s upgrade followed closely behind the renovation of its neighboring Imaging Center earlier this year, transforming the campus into a state-of-the-art medical facility.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.