Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mayo Clinic Store hosts grand reopening after renovation

A special ribbon cutting was held at the Mayo Clinic Store in Mankato Tuesday.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A special ribbon cutting was held at the Mayo Clinic Store in Mankato Tuesday.

Mayo hosted a grand re-opening at its Madison East Health Campus to celebrate the recently renovated shop.

It sells medical equipment of all kinds including breast pumps, walkers, braces and more.

Anyone is welcome to shop there and work with trained staff to find products best suitable to their needs.

Staff can also educate customers on how to use products and assist with device warranties and insurance.

“We’ve doubled our size, and really partnered along with our Imaging Department here at Mayo Clinic, and redid a lot of this building,” explained Scott Welder, director of retail operations at Mayo. “We’re the beneficiaries of additional space and are able to do a lot of things that we couldn’t do before.”

The store’s upgrade followed closely behind the renovation of its neighboring Imaging Center earlier this year, transforming the campus into a state-of-the-art medical facility.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Store hosts grand reopening after renovation
Everyone that is at least 2 months out from their last COVID-19 shot, either since their last...
New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota
New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota
Monday morning at 7 a.m., 2,000 Twin Ports nurses will be walking off the job. The strike will...
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay