Minnesota Department of Natural Resources launches Fall Color Finder

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources launched its Fall Color Finder.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Natural Resources launched its Fall Color Finder.

The online map shows the peak times to see autumn colors across the state.

Throughout the season, the DNR says people can browse state parks on the map to see leaves changing color in real-time.

As fall sets it with cooler temperatures, so will vibrant yellows, oranges and reds in our trees.

The DNR’s map is mostly green now, but that will soon change.

“Much of our state, including the southern parts of the state where lots of your viewers are from, is expected to have a lower-than-average rainfall through October, and a drier season can make the fall colors extra brilliant,” said Sara Joy Berhow, integrated public relations supervisor of the Parks and Trails Division at Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says colors will peak in the northern parts of Minnesota.

Leaves are expected to change around the Twin Cities in mid-October, and they should be vibrant in southern Minnesota by the end of October.

