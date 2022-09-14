Your Photos
Minnesota Renaissance Festival continues into October

Minnesota Renaissance Festival
Minnesota Renaissance Festival(Minnesota Renaissance Festival)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st Season. Feast Master Jim Cunningham joined Midwest Access Wednesday.

The festival is open weekends (Saturday and Sunday) August 20th – October 2nd and Festival Friday which is September 30th. The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is free.

More details can be found here.

