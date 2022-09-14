Your Photos
Monroe elementary teacher of 35-years receives Golden Apple Award

Cindy Nedeau says she wants every student to leave her classroom with a happy memory
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the school year already starting, it’s time to honor local educators with our Golden Apple Award.

Our first recipient for the year is a special one.

Cindy Nedeau has been teaching for 37 years, with 35 of those years at Monroe Elementary school.

“I want every child that goes through a year with me to feel that they’re the apple of my eye, that ‘I’m special to my teacher.’ Because they feel happy, secure, and comfortable,” Golden Apple Award recipient and first-grade teacher Cindy Nedeau said.

Nedeau has always connected the most with elementary students, and she aims her students to end the school year stronger than they began- a goal that fulfills her career.

“I love to see those ‘ah-hah’ moments with little kids, who struggle and, finally, they go ‘oh, now I get it,” Nedeau said.

Monroe staff say Nedeau approaches kids with a patient and comforting demeanor, which has inspired her students to grow up and follow their passions, like her former second-grade student Alysha Smook.

“She definitely can see the potential in any student. And no matter their struggles or challenges, she just reaches them where they’re at. And she definitely holds a special place in my heart, too,” Monroe Elementary kindergarten teacher Alysha Smook said.

And colleagues bring Nedeau’s teachings to their rooms, as well.

“She just really develops great relationships with her students, and that’s really been something I’ve strived to model in my own classroom, too,” Monroe Elementary first-grade teacher Angie Anderson said.

Nedeau says she wants every student to leave her classroom with a happy memory.

“Hopefully, there’s some little piece someone will connect with that they’ll always remember,” Nedeau said.

Congratulations Cindy Nedeau, our first Golden Apple Award winner of the school year.

