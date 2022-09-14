New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New COVID-19 booster shots have started rolling out in Minnesota.

The first recipients rolled up their sleeves at state-run vaccination sites at the Mall of America and in Duluth.

The rollout began at the Mall of America Wednesday.

People ages 12 and up are eligible to get the new Pfizer booster, but they must wait at least two months since their last dose to get it.

The updated vaccine has a new formula, and it’s the first of its kind since COVID vaccines came out in 2020.

“It’s part of the previous booster that we got and part of a combination of BA-4 and BA-5. It’s called bivalent,” explained Dr. Greg Poland, head of Mayo’s Vaccine Research Group. “A better term would have been trivalent because, in essence, it has three strains in it.”

Those looking to get boosted can find a vaccination site near them on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

