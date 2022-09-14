Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus

Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought fentanyl to school.(sshepard via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a school employee has been hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl pills on campus.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a Chipman Junior High School student allegedly brought 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school on Sept. 9.

Authorities said a yard supervisor overdosed after inadvertently making contact with the pills while finding them on the student.

A police officer with the Kern High School District administered Narcan to the staff member, who was later transported to a hospital.

The BPD said the school supervisor was checking the student after the 13-year-old was involved in an unrelated altercation with another student that day.

Police said the student was also in possession of about $300.

According to Bakersfield police, it wasn’t immediately known if any of the pills were sold or given to other students, but the 13-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales purposes and other associated duties.

The school employee is expected to survive the incident, and BPD said it is working with the Bakersfield City School District to ensure campus safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, acquitted of trial fixing
FILE - Alex Jones is expected to testify eventually but hasn’t attended the trial so far.
Infowars rep: ‘False statements’ on Sandy Hook shooting
Monroe elementary teacher of 35-years receives Golden Apple Award
According to arrest warrants, Lance Curtis Johnson, 25, forced girls as young as 8 years old to...
Man sexually abused children at home daycare for 5 years, deputies say
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects