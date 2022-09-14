Your Photos
South Central College opening inclusion centers

The focus will be in serving SCC’s indigenous population and students of color as well as their LGBTQ+ and veteran students.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is opening two new inclusion centers for both its Faribault and North Mankato campuses.

The inclusion center in Faribault opens today at 11 a.m. while the center in North Mankato opens on Thursday.

The centers are meant to to foster an environment of inclusion, knowledge and understanding.

The spaces will also provide multicultural programs designed to support underrepresented students and give learning opportunities to campus staff and faculty.

