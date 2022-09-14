Suicide prevention event to be hosted in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Saturday, members of the community will have the opportunity to hear from suicide prevention advocate Emma Benoit.

Benoit became dedicated to suicide prevention after surviving a suicide attempt in 2017 when she was 16 years old.

Her attempt left her paralyzed, but she says it helped her embark on a journey to share her story to help others find hope.

Benoit will be part of a community Q&A panel.

A film screening will take place this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Mankato East High School.

“Those feelings of wanting to die were so strong in the moment, but then the second after I made the attempt, the regret was equally as strong. That’s telling to me. And so I knew that I wanted to share that information,” Emma Benoit said.

Benoit will also be part of the Out of Darkness Walk taking place the same day at Sibley Park, which is hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

She says suicide is a silent epidemic that is not receiving the attention it deserves.

“You can communicate that message and just be a voice that speaks up for mental health and doesn’t push it back down where it has been for so many years. And I think one of the biggest things that anyone can do is just be there to listen,” Benoit added.

Community members are invited to all these suicide prevention events to help spread awareness.

