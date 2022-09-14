Warm & hazy today, several spotty rain chances coming our way

Temperatures will continue to be warmer than average with highs in the upper-70s and low to mid-80s as smoky skies linger in the area ahead of several on and off rain chances expected by this weekend and next week.

Today will start off mostly sunny despite the smoky skies still lingering in the area. Thankfully, our air quality is still considered good for the area. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy by the late morning and early afternoon hours before becoming mostly cloudy through the mid to late afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s despite the increasing cloud coverage and hazy skies. We will also notice a breezy move into the area this morning as winds increase from 5-10 mph up to 10-20 mph across the area. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy and hazy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue to be mostly cloudy. The morning hours should remain on the dry side before isolated shower chances move into portions of southwestern Minnesota through the late morning hours and early afternoon hours. These isolated showers will be relatively light with very little accumulation expected. The isolated showers will move into south central Minnesota, near the Mankato area by the late afternoon and early evening hours before becoming scattered through the remainder of the evening. Despite the cloudy skies and isolated to scattered shower chances, temperatures will hover in the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. We will also have windy conditions as winds may range between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. We may get a break from those light showers heading into the late night hours before more scattered showers return overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue to be cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will rise into the upper-70s by the afternoon hours as on and off scattered showers continue through the day into the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend we will see a mix of isolated and scattered showers. Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible through the day as temperatures rise into the upper-70s by the afternoon hours. As we make our way into the night and overnight hours, scattered showers will return after midnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will start off mostly cloudy with lingering morning showers possible. We will see gradual clearing as the day continues with showers gradually clearing out and skies slowly becoming partly cloudy. We will see more sunshine as the day goes on with mostly clear skies returning by the late afternoon afternoon and early evening hours. Sunday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Next week will start off dry and sunny with sunshine expected on both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s by Monday afternoon, with low to mid-80s projected for Tuesday afternoon. A cold front is projected to move through the area by the middle of the week bringing in more on and off isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances starting Wednesday late afternoon and into the overnight hours. These on and off rain chances will continue through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend as temperatures gradually drop from the low to mid-80s on Tuesday into the low-70s by Friday.

