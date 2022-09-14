Warm Thursday, scattered rain chances through the weekend

While the past few mornings have brought hints of autumn, our afternoon temperatures will continue to feel more like summertime. Thursday will be partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across much of southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa from Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Don’t freak if you have outdoor plans. There should still be plenty of sunshine and “dry time” this weekend.

Smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest will continue to give us a hazy sky this afternoon. High temps will climb into the low 80s today. Tonight will be partly cloudy and quite a bit warmer than the past few nights. Temps will drop into the mid 60s by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy, warmer and a bit more humid with highs in the low 80s. A low pressure system developing in the Dakotas will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday and Thursday night. Severe weather is not expected, but we could see a few scattered rainfall reports of a quarter inch or more by Friday morning.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. While most places will probably get at least some rain this weekend, it will be scattered and a good chunk of it might actually come at night. At this point, it looks like there will still be plenty of sunshine and plenty of dry time; just be prepared to dodge a few scattered showers and thunderstorms at times throughout the weekend. At this time, the threat of severe thunderstorms remains low, but some places could get heavier rainfall amounts in the half inch to an inch or more range, especially on Saturday night.

Our longer range models suggest that temperatures will remain above average through at least the middle of next week. Tempes could then start to feel a little more fall like later in the week. There’s a lot of uncertainty with our long range forecast data, so stay tuned, we’ll have updates regarding next week as we get closer.

