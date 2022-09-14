Your Photos
West trounces Faribault, courtesy of goals from eight different scorers

The Mankato West girls' soccer team found its way back into the win column with a 9-0 win on...
The Mankato West girls' soccer team found its way back into the win column with a 9-0 win on Tuesday.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 5-2-1 Mankato West girls’ soccer team put up nine goals in a shut out victory over Faribault at North Caswell Park on Tuesday.

The Scarlets saw contributions from eight different players as well as eight different assist getters. Freshman goalkeeper Romo Smith earned her first-career varsity win and clean sheet.

Next up, the Scarlets travel to Rochester John Marshall for a Thursday primetime match up.

