CADA brings new, art furniture to facility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - CADA got a new look at its Mankato location.

Partnering with local artist Justin Ek, a mural was painted in the facility’s lobby, and the building was outfitted with new furniture.

The upgrades come thanks to a grant from the Office of Justice Programs. The grant came in 2020, but developments were delayed due to COVID-19.

CADA says that the upgrades have gone a long way in creating a warm and welcoming environment for people who may be in desperate need of one.

”When you think about folks coming in, sometimes in the worst day of their lives or dealing with some of the hardest things they’ve dealt with, we want the space to feel welcoming, we want it to feel comfortable we want it to feel healing,” CADA Executive Director Jason Mack said. “And so having old things, rickety things really doesn’t send the message to folks that we’re here to support you and help you.”

