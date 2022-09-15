Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week.
Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life.
In a Facebook post, organizers encourage participants to bring a candle and balloon to release in honor of Nave.
A GoFundMe has been set-up to assist with funeral services.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.