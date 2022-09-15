Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park

A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old...
A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week.

Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life.

In a Facebook post, organizers encourage participants to bring a candle and balloon to release in honor of Nave.

A GoFundMe has been set-up to assist with funeral services.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

As cloudy skies move into the area, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 9-15-22 - clipped version
The area looks to help those with opioid addiction amid the opioid epidemic
Southern Minnesota resources continue to spread awareness on opioid epidemic
Southern Minnesota resources continue to spread awareness on opioid epidemic
Iowa House Democrats unveil policy priorities
Iowa House Democrats unveil policy priorities