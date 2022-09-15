Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

French bulldog gives rare birth to 13 puppies

A French bulldog in Northern Kentucky achieved something incredibly rare – giving birth to 13 puppies. (Source: WXIX)
By Ethan Emery and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – A French bulldog in Northern Kentucky achieved something incredibly rare – giving birth to 13 puppies.

According to the website French Bulldog Owner, the average French bulldog will have around three puppies in a litter. Having seven puppies is rare, the website claims.

The dog’s owner, Jamie Walker, was expecting her dog to go into labor and noticed she was larger than most pregnant dogs.

“We went to the vet, and he said, ‘She might have six or seven [puppies],’ and he came back out with a basket behind me full of 13 puppies,” Walker told WXIX. “And that’s just unheard of.”

Walker is now wondering if his French bulldog is a record-setter.

Regardless, the mother and her puppies are healthy. The pups will be adopted to new homes when they are ready.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US warns monkeypox could mutate to resist antiviral drug
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Official: Biden to meet Friday with families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan