Gustavus kicks off conference play with a victory against St. Scholastica

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus College (3-1-1) women’s soccer team hit the field Wednesday for its first MIAC game of the year.

The Gusties won their last home match 6-0 and were hoping to put forth another strong effort against St. Scholastica.

Cambelle Waldspurger, Kenna West, Elin Swenson, and Jordan Oelkers all scored for the Gusties.

Next, Gustavus travels to Carleton for a 1 p.m. conference clash with the Knights on Saturday.

