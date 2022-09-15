Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mahkato Wacipi kicks off 50th year Friday

The 50th Mahkato Wacipi kicks off Friday.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 50th Mahkato Wacipi kicks off Friday.

The annual tradition celebrates and honors Dakota ancestors and traditions.

The Powwow aims to build bridges between all people through education and storytelling.

It started half a century ago and has been bringing people together in Mankato ever since for a weekend of dance, song, food and community.

Although this year marks the 50th anniversary, organizers say ideas started long before that to bring reconciliation after the Dakota 38+2 hangings.

“The conversation started a lot longer than 50 years ago,” Wacipi spokesperson Megan Schnitker said. “It started with a group of Indigenous people that came to the Mankato community and wanted to bring healing and rebuild that bridge. "

This year’s Wacipi will also honor Natalia Ashes, the 4-year-old killed by a fallen tree branch while camping at the Powwow last year. A Wiping of the Tears ceremony will be held for her family on Saturday.

“The idea of having the wiping of the tears, to happen one year later, is to end that mourning period. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the pain is gone, but it’s to help them move on in the grieving process,” Schnitker explained.

The Powwow will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. in Land of Memories Park.

Festivities are open to the public and will be held all weekend long.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

Mahkato Wacipi kicks off 50th year Friday
FILE - Habitat for Humanity continues its partnership with St. Peter High School to build homes...
Habitat for Humanity, St. Peter students partner up to build homes
Habitat for Humanity continues its partnership with St. Peter High School to build homes for...
Habitat for Humanity, St. Peter students partner up to build homes
Suicide prevention event to be hosted in Mankato
Suicide prevention event to be hosted in Mankato