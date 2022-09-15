Mankato gears up to Rock Against Hunger

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding Our Communities’ Partners will spend the day hosting what they call a “world-class event,” featuring F.O.C.P. “rockers” in our communities.

F.O.C.P. serves 33 schools from five different school districts in the area.

Rock Against Hunger aims to build its support programs by seeking 33 new donors to make monthly donations of $20.10.

F.O.C.P. started in the year of 2010.

Members say they need the monthly donations to continue to grow the program and provide support over 1,000 K-12 youth in the area.

Donors will be featured in F.O.C.P.’s Hall of Fame.

