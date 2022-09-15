Mankato Salvation Army hosting first rummage sale

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is hosting its first rummage sale Saturday.

All the money will go to world services and religious and social services programs conducted around the world by the Salvation Army.

Community members can find miscellaneous articles such as books, toys, furniture and more.

“All proceeds go to World Services. The Salvation Army is present in 133 countries around the world, so this is something that it’s a cash-only event,” Mankato Salvation Army Captain Andy Wheeler said. “So you come, you see what you want, you make an offer, and then you take it away.”

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 700 S. Riverfront Dr.

