Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit

DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.

William Voelz of Danube was located by first responders on the ground near a skid loader.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Voelz was standing in the bucket of a skid loader while attempting to cut down a pole. Upon the pole being cut, the pole hit Voelz, who was knocked out of the bucket and fell approximately 15 feet.

Authorities say Voelz suffered serious injuries from the fall and was flown to a trauma center.

