Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop

Deputies found one pound of suspected methamphetamine and seized $6,500.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Walker, Minnesota woman is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Crow Wing County Saturday.

Cass County, Minnesota deputies say they pulled over 42-year-old Candice Jackson in connection to an investigation into the use, sales and trafficking of illegal substances.

Deputies found one pound of suspected methamphetamine and seized $6,500. Jackson was arrested for charges related to drug possession and sale.

Assisting in the investigation were the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and the Baxter Police Department. Authorities say most investigations start with a tip from the public. They encourage people to report suspected drug or other crime-related information.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

FILE - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel...
Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit
Feeding Our Communities’ Partners will spend the day hosting what they call a “world-class...
Mankato gears up to Rock Against Hunger
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks
Feeding Our Communities’ Partners will spend the day hosting what they call a “world-class...
Mankato gears up to Rock Against Hunger