Open Door Health Center’s shelter clinic moves from Salvation Army to Connections Shelter

Open Door Health Center partnered with the Salvation Army to host its shelter clinic.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Open Door Health Center partnered with the Salvation Army to host its shelter clinic.

Early Wednesday morning, Outreach Coordinator Sonia Munoz, in the company of RA Care Coordinator Emilia Fude, provided flu shots, COVID-19 booster, telehealth appointments, and other services for free.

“We know that we cannot do all things for all people here,” Mankato Salvation Army Captain Andy Wheeler said. “So it is a great joy to be able to recognize that to partner with other groups that are really good in certain areas.”

The outreach coordinators go out into communities of southern Minnesota and help people connect to Open Door Health Center’s services, including medical, dental, and behavioral care.

“Everyone deserves care. Right? And I feel like if we don’t do it, then who else is going to do it? So I just feel like just being able to help our community and provide some of the care that they need, I feel like that’s our job,” Munoz explained.

Wednesday marked their last day of the year at the Mankato Salvation Army. Yet, they say that their job does not end there.

Starting next month, the shelter clinic will move to Connections Shelter to provide care and access to the residents.

“It also puts our face as a whole as Open Door Health Center out there so that people know that they can come and see us,” Fulde said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

