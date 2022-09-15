Rain chances return for the weekend, cooler weather on the way next week

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area starting tonight, continuing through the weekend before cooler, fall-like weather returns by the end of next week.

As cloudy skies move into the area we will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms across the area. Despite looking at several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, rain totals will vary due to rain chances teetering between isolated and scattered. We will also not see consistent showers and thunderstorms, meaning we will see periods of isolated to scattered showers mixed with periods of dry conditions, along with times where we are experiencing a drizzle to heavier showers.

Today will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy with temperatures rising into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. We will also have a breeze in the area with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Cloudy skies will stick around through tonight as isolated showers and a few thunderstorms move through the area after midnight. The Mankato area may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around 4 am and later as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue to be on the cloudy side with more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across portions of the area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper-70s by the afternoon hours. Isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into Saturday as temperatures dip into the low-60s.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with more consistent scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in the area. Temperatures will return to 80s with highs hovering in the low-80s through the afternoon hours despite the cloudy skies and showers. Showers will start to fizzle out overnight becoming more isolated as skies remain cloudy and temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy with a few lingering isolated showers possible. Through the afternoon hours skies will gradually start to clear up becoming partly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper-70s. As night approaches, skies will continue to clear up, becoming mostly clear. Temperatures will dip into the upper-50s by Monday morning.

Next week will start off warm and sunny with mostly sunny skies expected on both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer than average with highs in the mid to upper-80s across the area. By Wednesday, the weather pattern will start to change as cloudy skies slowly return to the area. A weak cold front is projected to move through the area between Wednesday and Thursday. This will drop temperatures from highs in the 80s to highs in the 70s on Wednesday, and highs in the mid to upper-60s through the end of the week. Rain chances associated with the cold front are rather low right now, with some scattered showers possible on Wednesday, and isolated chances on Thursday and Friday.

