“Republicans, Democrats coming together” Rep. Angie Craig laces up for annual softball fundraiser

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN)
Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN)(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lawmakers are swapping bills for bats Wednesday at the annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game.

The tradition started IN 2009 with a diagnosis.

“My dear friend, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, survived breast cancer, and she was a young survivor,” said founding member Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. “She was somebody who got breast cancer in her forties, and that’s rare. And so she asked if I would play a softball game every year to raise money to raise awareness for young women with breast cancer.”

The lawmakers squared off against print, television and digital reporters from Capitol Hill. It’s a cause for which Congresswoman Angie Craig is happy to go to bat.

“We’re here to have a good time,” said Rep. Craig, “And raise money for breast cancer young survivors coalition.”

She says along with raising money - it’s a good example of what can happen when people work together.

“look, we can disagree this intimately at times, but there are policies and situations where we could come together,” said Craig. “I think this is a model for the country, really. Republicans, Democrats coming together, having a good time in community for a good cause.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic - those aged 40 and below make up about 5 percent of all breast cancer cases.

All the proceeds of this game will be going to the Young Survivor Coalition. The game has already raised a half a million dollars.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

