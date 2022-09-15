Rock Against Hunger campaign serves to help over 1,000 K-12 students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding Our Communities’ Partners hosted an all virtual, one-day exclusive event featuring “rockers” in our community.

Through a love of rock-n-roll, the “world-exclusive” event had a goal of raising awareness and sponsorship for F.O.C.P’s monthly-giving program.

“We are trying to find 33 community rock stars to donate monthly at the amount of $20.10,” communications coordinator Holly Dodge said.

“And that’s really the most effective way for us to broaden and strengthen our food programs here at F.O.C.P and our reach,” community relations manager Lori Wollmuth said.

Members say they need the monthly donations to continue to grow the program and provide support for over 1,000 K-12 youth in the area.

F.O.C.P. serves 33 schools from five different school districts in the area.

“During weekdays, students have access to breakfast and lunch through their schools. But there’s no services on weekends or school breaks,” Wollmuth said.

Ever since 2010, F.O.C.P has provided food-bags and food vouchers for students during weekends and school breaks.

Thursday’s Rock Against Hunger online campaign aimed to unite community members to the program’s goals.

“We have some really fun videos on our Facebook from local supporters and rock stars. We just need to shred the stigma of hunger and riff the reach of our program,” Dodge said.

Donors will be featured in F.O.C.P.’s Hall of Fame partner wall.

“Lets show these kids that we love, care, and value them. And we want to provide them the best opportunity to thrive,” Wollmuth said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.