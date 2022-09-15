Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rock Against Hunger campaign serves to help over 1,000 K-12 students

F.O.C.P. serves 33 schools from five different school districts in the area.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding Our Communities’ Partners hosted an all virtual, one-day exclusive event featuring “rockers” in our community.

Through a love of rock-n-roll, the “world-exclusive” event had a goal of raising awareness and sponsorship for F.O.C.P’s monthly-giving program.

“We are trying to find 33 community rock stars to donate monthly at the amount of $20.10,” communications coordinator Holly Dodge said.

“And that’s really the most effective way for us to broaden and strengthen our food programs here at F.O.C.P and our reach,” community relations manager Lori Wollmuth said.

Members say they need the monthly donations to continue to grow the program and provide support for over 1,000 K-12 youth in the area.

F.O.C.P. serves 33 schools from five different school districts in the area.

“During weekdays, students have access to breakfast and lunch through their schools. But there’s no services on weekends or school breaks,” Wollmuth said.

Ever since 2010, F.O.C.P has provided food-bags and food vouchers for students during weekends and school breaks.

Thursday’s Rock Against Hunger online campaign aimed to unite community members to the program’s goals.

“We have some really fun videos on our Facebook from local supporters and rock stars. We just need to shred the stigma of hunger and riff the reach of our program,” Dodge said.

Donors will be featured in F.O.C.P.’s Hall of Fame partner wall.

“Lets show these kids that we love, care, and value them. And we want to provide them the best opportunity to thrive,” Wollmuth said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

FILE - The Mankato Salvation Army is hosting its first rummage sale Saturday.
Mankato Salvation Army hosting first rummage sale
Mankato Salvation Army hosting first rummage sale
(Source: KEYC)
Waseca Fire Department receives grant to replace 41-year-old fire engine
Waseca Fire Department receives grant to replace 41-year-old fire engine