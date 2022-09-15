Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities responded to a semi truck rollover crash on Civic Center Drive in Rochester.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of Civic Center Drive at Highway 52.

Semi truck rollover crash scene. (KTTC)

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi driver was northbound on Highway 52, exiting onto westbound Highway 14 when the semi rolled on the exit ramp at Civic Center Drive.

The semi was carrying a load of turkeys.

No one was hurt but the ramp was closed for two hours.

