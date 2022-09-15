Univ. of Iowa professor: National rail strike could ‘hit Iowa harder’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The country is waiting to see if a national railroad strike begins Friday.

Jennifer Blackhurst, a professor of Business Analytics at the University of Iowa, said a strike would have a “devastating” impact on the country’s economy.

“When we look at the importance of railroads, they’re critical for our economy because of the role they play in the nation’s many supply chains,” said Blackhurst. “When that link is shut down, or when that transportation mode is disrupted, then that will have far-reaching and pretty devastating impacts.”

“I think it will hit Iowa harder than other states because of the agricultural component of it,” said Blackhurst. She said the agricultural industry is reliant on railroads not just for exporting crops, but also for getting product into the state.

“Just this week, many of the railroads have said they’re not going to transport ammonia, which is a key ingredient for fertilizer, which the farmers need to put on their fields,” said Blackhurst. “That ammonia has already been disrupted by the war in Ukraine because we get a lot of it from Europe. So that’s disruptive. No we’re talking about disrupting about part of it.”

And when it comes to supply chains, it’s all about ripple effects.

“We’re talking about agricultural supply chains and how they’re going to be massively disrupted. That’s going to lead to consumers like you and I not having the products that we need, and prices are absolutely going to increase,” said Blackhurst.

The country became familiar with scenes of empty shelves during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked if people could see that again, Blackhurst said, “It is absolutely a possibility again.”

It won’t take too much to disrupt a supply chain already unsettled by the pandemic. “If a strike does occur, and it only lasts a few days, those few days are going to be so incredibly costly,” said Blackhurst. “Even a small disruption at one point—small, meaning maybe only a number of days—it can be months to recover from it.”

Officials in the Iowa Department of Transportation know what’s at stake, too. Amanda Martin is the Rail Director for the Iowa DOT’s Modal Transportation Bureau. She said, “As far as the strike specifically, we have just been communicating with [rail companies] to try to figure out, you know, what’s going on? Well, how’s it going to impact Iowa?”

Martin said the Rail Office has also been communicating with those who might be impacted by a strike. “We’ve been talking to the organizations that represent farmers and trying to help them figure out if there’s things that they could do.”

Rail companies themselves have also made moves in preparation for a strike. Martin said Amtrak preemptively suspended services in Iowa as of Tuesday. She added BNSF Railway and Union Pacific have halted all hazardous material shipments.

The biggest question now is: will the strike happen? Blackhurst said, “It is highly probable.” Then she added, “I don’t even know that I even feel comfortable saying that it’s likely...I just know that that cooling off period is ending this week. And then they’ll go back into negotiations. And I really hope that we’re doing everything that we can to avoid that strike.”

