Warm, scattered t-storms likely this weekend

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
It’s going to feel more like summer than fall as we head into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will remain above average with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible from late tonight through early Sunday. Just about everyone will get at least some rain during this time period. Despite all of that, there will still be plenty of sunshine and plenty of dry time this weekend. Just be prepared to dodge a scattered thunderstorm or two. Severe weather is not expected, but locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half inch to an inch or more are possible, especially with storms that move through late Saturday and Saturday night.

The rest of today will be partly cloudy and hazy with highs ranging from the low to mid 80s. The warmest temperatures will be to the south and west. Some locations west of US Highway 71 could reach the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. This evening will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight. Low temps will drop into the mid 60s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be a bit cooler Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday night and Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday.

Our best chance of rain this weekend will come late Saturday into Sunday morning. The increase in humidity over the past couple of days will give these storms plenty of moisture to work with. Rainfall amounts of an inch or more will be possible with storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

After the storms roll out on Sunday, high pressure will move in and bring a pleasant start to next week. As of right now, Sunday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday are looking pretty nice. We are keeping an eye on our long range model trends. Some are suggesting that we could be in for a fairly significant cool-down by late next week. We’ll be keeping an eye on these trends and we will be watching the potential for weekend rain very closely. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

