Waseca business takes next step in cannabis production

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - It has been nearly four months since the legalization of hemp-derived THC gummies in Minnesota.

At a cannabis processing plant in Waseca, they’re getting prepared for the next step.

“Demand was going to be high, we just didn’t realize how high,” said Matt Little, partner/owner at Midwest Extraction Services.

The floodgates opened on July 1 when Minnesota legalized products containing hemp-derived THC. Some businesses, like Midwestern Extraction Services, had the assembly line ready at the get-go, long before the legislature’s monumental decision.

“The problem was you couldn’t be too prepared because you didn’t know what the rules were going to be like,” Little said. “You know the child safety and the locks stuff, we just had to hurry up and wait. Thank God we had other industries like Taylor Corp or Labor Works that were around and close enough that they could get child safety bags out fast.”

So those prepared for legalization were ready, yet unprepared for what was to come.

“From a retail standpoint, we’re doing about 50% more business from the extraction side of things you know from distribution it’s like a 150% to 250% increase, I mean it’s been crazy,” Little added.

But calling consumers to your product in an emerging market has to gain people’s attention.

“You know, we’re listening to what the market needs and listening to the consumer and what they want whether it’s drinks or chocolates or brownies, and they really like the beverages,” Little explained.

However, putting a product on the shelf doesn’t mean that it’s going to sell, even if it’s recently legalized.

“The product has to taste good, it has to look good, and most of all it has to be affordable, which is easier said than done.”

