Waseca Fire Department receives grant to replace 41-year-old fire engine

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Firefighters in Waseca say a bittersweet goodbye to a tanker they’ve had for 41 years.

The Waseca Fire Department recently received a grant for nearly $180,000 to replace their engine.

Their biggest concern with the current engine was safety because the engine was not equipped with modern seatbelts and the chassis didn’t hold the water properly.

Still, they’re excited about the new tanker, especially the additional 500 gallons.

”Obviously, we are excited to let our staff know and also the citizens that we serve either in our county or in neighboring departments for mutual aid purposes too,” Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee said.

The new fire truck will be outfitted with an AED and a 2,500 gallon tank, as well as automatic transmission so all firefighters will be able to drive it.

