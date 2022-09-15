Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Waseca Fire Department receives grant to replace 41-year-old fire engine

Firefighters in Waseca say a bittersweet goodbye to a tanker they’ve had for 41 years.
By Nick Beck
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Firefighters in Waseca say a bittersweet goodbye to a tanker they’ve had for 41 years.

The Waseca Fire Department recently received a grant for nearly $180,000 to replace their engine.

Their biggest concern with the current engine was safety because the engine was not equipped with modern seatbelts and the chassis didn’t hold the water properly.

Still, they’re excited about the new tanker, especially the additional 500 gallons.

”Obviously, we are excited to let our staff know and also the citizens that we serve either in our county or in neighboring departments for mutual aid purposes too,” Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee said.

The new fire truck will be outfitted with an AED and a 2,500 gallon tank, as well as automatic transmission so all firefighters will be able to drive it.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

Waseca Fire Department receives grant to replace 41-year-old fire engine
Feeding Our Communities’ Partners will spend the day hosting what they call a “world-class...
Mankato gears up to Rock Against Hunger
Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life.
Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park
Feeding Our Communities’ Partners will spend the day hosting what they call a “world-class...
Mankato gears up to Rock Against Hunger