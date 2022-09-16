Your Photos
BREAKING: Active situation near Echo Street in Mankato

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A heavy law enforcement presence remains around the Echo Rivers apartment complex near the surrounding health facilities.

A shelter-in-place alert was issued by Mankato Public Safety.

Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is on lockdown. Patients should not attempt to enter the hospital.

Mankato Clinic Main St. campus says it will remain under lockdown until given the “all-clear” from Mankato Public Safety.

Bethany Lutheran College activated lockdown procedure around 9:30 a.m. and will remain under lockdown until further notice.

A statement to its faculty, students and staff was issued with information from the Mankato Police Department.

“According to the Mankato Police Department, they were assuming the individual who fired the shot was hiding in the Mankato Towers Apartments. Bethany, MCHS, Mount Olive Lutheran Church and School, and Washington Elementary School are currently on lockdown.”

An email from MCHS stated that while the Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato facility remains on lockdown, “patients with medical needs — including scheduled appointments — are still able to access the facility via an enhanced screening process. Visitors are limited to those with special circumstances during this time. According to the lockdown policy, patients and visitors are allowed to leave the facility if they choose to do so.”

KEYC News Now will stay updated as more information becomes available.

