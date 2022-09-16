Your Photos
Community invited to open house to review community investment plan for 2023

By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato invites the public to join an upcoming open house to review Mankato’s community investment plan for 2023.

C.I.P. was developed to identify and prioritize major city improvements through public opinion.

All proposed projects include resurfacing roads, updating parks, reconstructing, and enhancing water utilities.

On Thursday, September 22, everyone is welcome to the Ellerbe room in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to view the proposed projects and offer ideas to city staff.

”Not everybody wants to necessarily listen to a presentation of 100 projects and go through the spreadsheets, so what we created was essentially a science fair for the city to about here are the capital projects the city is proposing,” said Parker Skophammer, Director of Administrative Services for the City of Mankato.

At the open house, the public can speak directly to leaders of project proposals with visuals and hands-on information.

Many proposers will be scattered around the room to introduce their plans.

The open house starts at 6 p.m. on September 22.

