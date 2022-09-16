Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan Receive Updated COVID-19 Boosters

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan received their COVID-19 booster shot today. They received their updated COVID-19 booster shot in the capitol reception room. The updated booster helps protect against the original COVID-19 strain and the newer omicron variants.

The moderna bivalent booster vaccine is recommended for all over the age of 18 and the Pfizer bivalent booster is recommended for people 12 and over.

”new tool to that tool box recently with the advent of the boosters tailored to omicron and what we are seeing in ba5 variants and some of those. those are available now, free of charge to Minnesotans across the state from our testing sites that we have set up from mall of America to our different communities, from Duluth to Moorhead, “ Governor Tim Walz said.

If you are interested in getting the Moderna Bivalent booster you can contact your health care provider or pharmacy, use the state’s find vaccine locations, check for vaccine appointment at vaccines.gov or look out for vaccination clinics being offered in communities across the state. Earlier this week Walz announced that Minnesotans can now place a third order for additional free at-home rapid COVID tests.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.