Local author reads for Head Start program’s students

A local author stopped at Mankato Head Start Thursday to read one of her books and spread her message.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Marnie Kortuem read her book ‘In a Minute.’

She says she is trying to spread the message of love and patience through children’s books.

The Head Start program is family centered for pregnant women and children from birth to 4 years of age.

Families may receive health, education, meals and even social services.

Those who meet the income requirement are encouraged to apply to the Head start centers located around southern Minnesota.

”It is great program for families. It’s a low-income program and it is free to families and it’s a wonderful program. We don’t only work with just the kids, we work with the families as well.”

