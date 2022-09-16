Your Photos
Mankato children’s museum partners with Mayo Clinic Health System

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is teaming up with the Mayo Clinic Health System.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is teaming up with the Mayo Clinic Health System.

The partnership seeks to promote a greater awareness of health and wellness.

They teach kids helpful skills during partnered events and programming, like the Healthy Habits, Sun and Bike Safety, and Heart Health and Eating Well programs.

But children aren’t the only ones who benefit from the collaboration.

Mayo Clinic Health System residents and providers gain real-world communication skills by attending events, answering guests’ health questions and leading activities to inspire careers in healthcare.

“We will have the residents in for some non-school day programming, and those they kind of look at having kids do something for career exploration, like getting experience casting and suturing,” explained Kim Kleven, vice president of education and learning experiences at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

The next non-school day programming is scheduled for MEA break on Oct. 21-22.

