MSU-Mankato holding Rockstar Energy Esports Invitational

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a big weekend for Minnesota State University Mankato’s Esports team.

MSU is hosting its first ever Esports invitational at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The event is expected to draw in 16 Esports teams from around the Midwest to compete in games such as Call of Duty, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The event also includes giveaways, interactive booths and activities for spectators.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased both at the door or in advance on the MSU Esports web page.

