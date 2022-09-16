New Inclusion Centers open at South Central College campuses

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College opened its new Inclusion Centers Thursday afternoon on both the North Mankato and Faribault campuses.

The Inclusion Centers were created for underrepresented students and staff to surround themselves in an environment of diversity, education, and understanding.

The two rooms in the center will serve multicultural programming, guest speakers, events, classes, and more.

South Central students and staff celebrated the center’s grand opening with a party Thursday.

”I think it means a lot, not just to the campus community, but it means a lot to an individual like me — a first-generation college student who bounced around to a couple of different institutions — to know that there is a place that you can come and go, where you’re going to be celebrated and appreciated,” explained John Harper, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at South Central College.

The room holds 85 different country flags to represent the ethnicities of all current students.

The Inclusion Centers is only open for South Central students, faculty, and staff.

