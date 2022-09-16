Your Photos
Nurses receive training in providing care to sexual assault survivors

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local nurses receive training in providing care to sexual assault survivors.

Nursing faculty at Minnesota State University, Mankato and the University of Minnesota have been collaborating all week on a “Strengthening Forensic Nursing” project.

This is the first course in Minnesota to integrate a hands-on simulation learning experience into the traditional classroom.

“It is extremely important because a SANE, what they call this type of forensic nurse, provides critical health care to people after they’ve experienced a sexual assault,” Ellen Frerich, project manager from the U of M School of Nursing, said. “It’s primarily a health care intervention, which a specialized training so that we can meet the needs that people have in that moment.”

The week long training included a 40 hour course taught by sexual assault nurse examiner. 15 students were part of the course.

