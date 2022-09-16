Rain chances continue through the weekend, cooldown coming next week

Spotty on and off showers and thunderstorms from isolated to scattered will be prominent through the weekend as summer-like heat sticks around ahead of a pleasant cooldown by the middle of next week.

Today will be on the cloudy side with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. They started moving through the areas overnight into this morning with around a tenth of an inch collected at KEYC News Now in North Mankato. Through the morning and into the afternoon hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will be more on the spotty and isolated side vs. scattered and consistent across the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-70s by the afternoon hours as skies remain mostly cloudy with light winds mixed in. Later tonight, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will return and continue on and off through the overnight hours into Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the low-60s.

Saturday will be warm and humid despite the cloudy skies expected in the area, though, pockets of sunshine are also expected in the mix of the cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will be very light and very isolated through the morning hours before clearing out for most of the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the low to mid-80s. Dew points will hover in the mid to upper-60s and around the 70-degree mark which means it will feel rather sticky outside as well due to the humidity. Dry conditions will stick around for majority of the day before more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms return late Saturday night, continuing into Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the low-60s. We will be watching some of these isolated thunderstorms as there is a marginal risk, or level 1 risk, for severe weather possible. This means that there is a slim chance for an isolated severe storm or two in the area Saturday night. The main concerns lie with damaging winds/wind gusts and/or large hail possible. The threat of a tornado or two is very, very minimal.

Rain totals for Friday into Saturday will range from a tenth of an inch up to a half an inch possible across the area.

Sunday will start off on the cloudy side with a few isolated morning showers and thunderstorms possible. As the day goes on, we will see gradual clearing with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the mid-70s across the area. Clearing will continue through the evening with skies becoming mostly clear and remaining mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Monday morning.

Next week will start off hot, sunny, and humid with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s on Monday but near the 90-degree mark by Tuesday afternoon. Conditions will start changing Tuesday night into Wednesday before a cold front is projected to move through the area. An increase in clouds will be noticed Tuesday night before the next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms return with the cold front on Wednesday. This cold front will bring in showers and thunderstorms not only on Wednesday, but linger into and throughout the majority of Thursday as well. Temperatures will also drop from highs near 90-degrees on Tuesday down to the mid-60s by Thursday. The end of next week into next weekend will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-60s.

