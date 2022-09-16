Senator Tina Smith to meet with city officials in Austin, Albert Lea

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. Senator Tina Smith will be visiting two Southern Minnesota cities today.

Senator Smith has plans to visit both Austin and Albert Lea for multiple different events.

Early in the day she will be holding a press conference with fellow Senate colleague Amy Klobuchar in Austin to announce grant funding that will help repair I-90 bridges.

Senator Smith will stay in Austin to visit Nu-Tek Biosciences concerning expansion plans for Creekside Business Park in Mower County.

After that, she will travel to Albert Lea to hold a roundtable discussion with local officials about the city’s plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030.

