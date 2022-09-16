Your Photos
Watonwan County Entertainment Association debuts new concert season

The Watonwan County Entertainment Association is back for the concert season.
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Watonwan County Entertainment Association is back for the concert season. After a hiatus, the association is having bands tune up their instruments for the first time since 2019.

“It’s a great feeling because you can see in the hallway with the people coming in, they respond they want the music back,” WCEA Concerts Membership Chair Tom Losey said.

The crowd filled the seats at the Armstrong Auditorium in St. James. Spectators enjoyed the musical styling’s of the Cowboys of St. James and the Copper Street Brass.

“The fact that we are a small group and that we do our own music ourselves, really helps us to reach the audiences where they are particularly in small towns,” artistic director for Copper Street Brass Tim Bradley said.

The WCEA like many other music organizations nearly went under during the pandemic but thanks to a push by their membership chair they were able to increase their membership rates by 32% and they now have a full schedule of concerts ready to go. At a nice price.

“You can come and see world-class musicians at a price of a movie ticket,” Losey said.

The association has been putting shows on for over 50 years and thanks to a resurgence in members and interest it does not look like the show is stopping any time soon.

