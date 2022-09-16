Woman killed in following fatal UTV crash

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - South of Mapleton, Elysian woman died in a UTV crash and a man is awaiting charges.

Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV.

Police met with the owner and operator of the UTV, Lance Eric Leiferman, 51, of rural Mapleton.

The female was identified as 59-year-old Susan Marie Quiram.

It appeared that they drove off a deep washout that caused the UTV to roll.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Leiferman was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide and remains in the Blue Earth County Jail pending review by the County Attorney’s Office.

