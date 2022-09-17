The art of the tattoo: what is the process like?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday is National Tattoos Tell a Story day.

46% of people in the U.S. have at least one tattoo and there are 20,000 tattoo parlors in the United States.

Now if you are thinking about getting a tattoo but are a little nervous about it, Kelsey and Lisa thought we’d help you out. Of course we have many talented tattoo artists right here in our community, they caught up with one at Cactus Tattoo in downtown Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.