Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The art of the tattoo: what is the process like?

The art of the tattoo: what is the process like?
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday is National Tattoos Tell a Story day.

46% of people in the U.S. have at least one tattoo and there are 20,000 tattoo parlors in the United States.

Now if you are thinking about getting a tattoo but are a little nervous about it, Kelsey and Lisa thought we’d help you out. Of course we have many talented tattoo artists right here in our community, they caught up with one at Cactus Tattoo in downtown Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Public Safety seeking information involving Echo St. shooting suspect

Latest News

Lisa and Kelsey check out the Duke Burger at the Eagle's Nest in Eagle Lake
Food Friday: Eagle’s Nest
Talking fall colors with the DNR and a look at bears in Minnesota
Talking fall colors with the DNR and a look at bears in Minnesota
We checked in with Scheels to see what items are flying off the shelves before campers pitch...
The latest in camping trends
Lisa and Kelsey check out the Duke Burger at the Eagle's Nest in Eagle Lake
Food Friday: Eagle's Nest