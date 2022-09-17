Former Minnesota State star prepping game plan for former team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Ryan Schlichte’s decorated playing career in a Mankato West and Minnesota State uniform led to some unforgettable moments for Scarlets and Mavericks fans alike.

Now, the former signal caller is gameplanning against one of his old teams.

Since graduating from Minnesota State, Ryan Schlichte’s sticking around the game of football being promoted to offensive coordinator at Northern State this year.

The student of the game is now a teacher, putting his own touch on the Wolves offense.

“It’s always something that I dreamed of and wanted to do, a goal of mine to get into coaching. Even before that though, drawing plays in every notebook, every class I was in. Since I got the job in January, February, it’s been awesome. To work for Coach Schmidt is a guy that I truly admire and look up to.”

Schlichte’s done a pretty good job calling plays for the Wolves this season. The offense is averaging over 300 yards per game this season as the first year coordinator is finding success.

“Take your own chances and see what works and doesn’t work, you’ll probably find out quicker and more frequently that things don’t work than do work. All those things you think oh that’d be a great idea, I can’t wait to try that, and then you’re like well I better try that and go back to square one. It’s been great to try some things, be expiremental and go back to your roots every once in a while.”

As a quarterback for Minnesota State, Schlichte knows what it takes to get to a national championship game and hopes to implement some of the Mavericks winning culture with the Wolves.

“Just trying to take that next step, go from a 6-5 mentality to a 11-0 win every game mentality. It started moreso with just that aspect, we had that we will not lose mentality to we’ll see what happens. We’ll be in the game, see what happens, there was no doubt in our mind who would win. Try to take that more than any x’s and o’s, without the culture part, nothing falls into place behind it.”

Schlichte and this Northern State team get their crack at Minnesota State Saturday night.

Mavericks looking to make it three wins in a row after taking down Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth to start the year.

