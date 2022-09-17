Your Photos
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate

Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen will meet in Rochester
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND.

The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 18. While hosted at KTTC in Rochester, the broadcast will air live in the Duluth (KBJR), Fargo-Moorhead (Valley News Live), and Mankato (KEYC) television markets, as well as each station’s digital platform. Walz and Jensen will face a panel of journalists representing each of these markets, poised to ask questions that matter most to the constituents that reside there.

Gray Television owns or operates stations in every broadcast market in Minnesota except Minneapolis/St. Paul.

