Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m.

The driver of the Mariner left the road for an unknown reason and went into a ditch. The SUV then vaulted a culvert and hit an embankment.

Iowa State Patrol says the driver, identified as 25-year-old Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, a 32-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl, were injured and taken to Sioux Center Hospital. They were later airlifted to Sioux Falls Area Hospital.

Iowa State Patrol says they suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

Pack The Stands
Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail on charges of threatening to...
Minnesota man charged with threatening U.S. senator
Uhaul says its employees can get paid fast -- the company pays cash for the first two days of...
Working Iowa: Uhaul expands operations in Iowa
Minnesota joins six states in the launch of Midwest Hydrogen Coalition
Minnesota joins six states in the launch of Midwest Hydrogen Coalition
Suspect in Friday’s shooting faces charges for 2nd degree assault