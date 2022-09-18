Evening storms, Sunday morning fog

Showers and storms remain in the forecast for the overnight and into Sunday morning.

As we continue into this evening, showers and thunderstorms may continue to pop up around the region. We remain in a marginal risk for severe weather, so it’s possible a storm or two could be strong. Later this evening, the rain and storms will clear out, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 61 degrees.

Tomorrow morning, patchy fog is possible in some areas, mainly before 8am. It is important to drive with extra caution if you encounter any of this fog. Later in the morning, more showers are possible in Southern Minnesota, before clearing out around lunchtime. We will see higher than average temperatures, with a high temperature of 74 degrees.

Continuing into the week, scattered shower chances are possible for many days, along with above average, almost summer-like temperatures for the beginning of the week. Midweek, we can expect a passing cold front to drop our temperatures back into the seasonal, fall-like 60s. Rain chances increase as we approach the late week and next weekend, but that is still quite far away to know the exact details.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.