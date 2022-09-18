Your Photos
Pack The Stands takes center stage at Caswell North Soccer Complex

East girls win 1-0 in the second game.
East girls win 1-0 in the second game.(KEYC)
By Rob Clark
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East and Mankato West soccer teams clashed at the Caswell North Soccer Complex for the 16th annual Pack The Stands.

Thrilling match-up in game one between the boys teams. Game ends in a 1-1 draw after overtime.

In the girls game, Mankato East won by a final of 1-0 thanks to a goal from McKenzie Keller.

Izzy Schott finished with the shutout for the Cougars.

