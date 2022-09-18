Your Photos
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington

It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man was struck and killed by an SUV in Arlington Saturday night.

It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm. The patrol says a 62 year old man from Guatemala was struck while crossing Highway 5.

The driver of the SUV, 30 year old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato, was not injured.

