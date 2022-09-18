Project MN Youth Outdoors teaches kids to fish

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Teaching youngsters to fish was the goal Sunday morning for Project MN Youth Outdoors in Chester Woods Park.

Kids of all ages were able to join in on the fishing fun from 9 a.m. to noon.

Different skills taught on the dock Sunday included how to tie knots, bait hooks, and cast without getting too tangled.

Project MN Youth Outdoors has the goal of teaching kids about being respectful and passionate about the outside world and having fun while doing it.

On top of teaching kids to fish conservatively, they also teach kids how to hunt and hold trash pickups of the parks in the area a few times a year.

