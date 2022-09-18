Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Psychological distress linked to long COVID, study says

A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety,...
A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness, you may be at a higher risk of developing long COVID-19.

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry said people with common psychiatric issues could have up to a 50% higher risk of longer-term COVID-related symptoms.

This includes breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing and overwhelming fatigue.

Researchers looked at medical data from nearly 55,000 people.

Scientists say they adjusted for demographics, body weight, smoking statues and medical history.

Researchers say participants with two or more types of psychological distress had the higher risk.

One of the authors of the study said your immune system doesn’t work as well against targets like viruses and bacteria when you’re depressed or anxious.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strike Puerto Rico just two days before the anniversary of...
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico
It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington
This photo provided by Hualien County fire department show firefighters in the search for...
Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan